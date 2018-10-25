Business People on the Move

THE MAN BEHIND CFO 911

CHARLES K. DARGAN II

Charles K. Dargan II is the founder and President of CFO 911 Corporation, (www.cfo-911.com) an organization of accounting, finance and operational experts who provide management and financial expertise to middle market private and small capitalization public companies to solve their critical accounting, finance and operational issues. CFO 911’s professionals have amassed a unique depth and breadth of operational and financial experience developed by having worked as CEOs, Presidents, COOs and CFOs of Fortune 500 firms, mid-cap and small-cap publicly traded companies, middle market and emerging growth private companies and not-for-profit organizations.

WAVES IN DIGITAL MARKETING

ZULE CHOUDHARY

Zule Choudhary is the founder of Zu Group Inc (zugroup.net), a digital marketing company specializing in building websites and managing social media. Choudhary has over 10 years of sales experience in the corporate field, including a Fortune 500 insurance company and major cruise line. As an entrepreneur, Zule is always open-minded to new opportunities, leading him to transition into the printing, designing, and promotional product industry. After helping many businesses reach their goals and handling a plethora of various tasks, he developed a new skill set for Web Developing and social media through self-development and research. His outstanding communication skills and desire to help grow build businesses has become a full-time passion.

PUBLIC RELATIONS CORNER

GIOVANNA MASELLI

Giovanna Maselli joins ANDER & Co following nearly a decade as a journalist with CBSMiami, affording her in-depth knowledge of television and online news. In her previous role as a senior web producer and content curator, she wrote and reported on local and national stories, ranging from hard news to features. Maselli also brings international experience, serving as an associate producer in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As account executive, Maselli will focus on implementing diverse communications strategies that include community relations and utilizing her strong media skillset to pursue high-quality press securement. Maselli earned her degree from Florida International University, where she majored in journalism and minored in international relations.

NEW BANKING HEAD FOR DOMESTIC DIVISION EXPANSION

GONZALO ACEVEDO

Gonzalo A. Acevedo is the Division Head for BAC Florida Bank’s Personal, Digital and Commercial Banking Division. Prior to BAC Florida, Acevedo was Chairman and Managing Member of Ace International Capital Ventures, LLC., a family owned venture capital and direct investment firm. Acevedo has over 25 years of experience in the private banking and investment management industry. He earned a BA and an MBA from Florida International University. He currently serves on the Board of Advisors of the Wolfsonian-FIU Museum. He is co-chairman of the College of Arts Sciences and Education Advisory Board at FIU and has been active with the United Way of Miami-Dade since the 1990s.

To find out how you be featured in BUSINESS PEOPLE ON THE MOVE, call us at (305) 284-7372 or contact Aaron at aaron@cnews.net