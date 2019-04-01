Candidates for Coral Gables Mayor

Raul Valdes-Fauli is running for re-election as mayor of the City of Coral Gables in the Apr. 9 election.

Valdés-Fauli was elected mayor of the City of Coral Gables on Apr. 11, 2017. He served previously as mayor of the City of Coral Gables from 1993 to 2001, as well as vice mayor (1987-88) and city commissioner (1985-89).

Mayor Valdés-Fauli is a longtime and renowned banking law leader in the South Florida business community and currently practices at his own law firm, Raúl Valdés-Fauli Law Office.

If elected, what would you do in the first 100 days?

“In the first 100 days I would continue with the fine work the present commission is doing under my leadership. We have no crisis that requires emergency measures.”

What motivated you to run for office?

“I have been in office this time for the last two years and I want to continue doing the things necessary for Coral Gables to thrive and progress.”

Why do you think you would be the best candidate for the position?

“Experience, knowledge of the job and the fine results we have achieved.”

Valdes-Fauli’s campaign website is www.raulvaldesfauli.com/.