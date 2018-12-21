Carnival for the Cure 2018

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Business partners Brad Barreto and Richard Barbara and their company, Coral Gables Title + Escrow, hosted their first Carnival for the Cure, in benefit of the Miami Cancer Institute of Baptist Health of South Florida. The event included support from local sponsors, food and ticket sales, in addition to games and chances to dunk Brad Barreto and Richard Barbara in a dunk tank.

In their combined efforts, they raised over $15,000 to be donated directly to the Miami Cancer Institute. The funds are used to research and fight cancer, and support those who are affected by the potentially lethal disease.

The Carnival for the Cure is Coral Gables Title + Escrow’s latest fundraiser to be added to their charity fundraising events. They previously held Force for the Cure last December where they raised over $13,000 in the benefit of the Miami Cancer Institute.

In its debut, Carnival for the Cure successfully brought food, family, friends and fun to its Coral Gables community.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.