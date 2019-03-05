CCOMGROUP INC. WINS BIG at the 2019 ADDY Awards

CCOMGROUP, a full-service marketing communications agency has received fourteen ADDY Awards presented by the American Advertising Federation. Headquartered in Washington, DC, AdFed has more than 200 local offices across the U.S. Each year it hosts the ADDYs, the advertising industry’s largest and most representative creative competition in the nation.

The American Advertising Awards is one of the industry’s largest creative competitions, attracting nearly 35,000 professional and student entries each year through local club competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in advertising.

The agency’s 14 awards include two Best in Show entries, one Best in Show Honorable Mention, two Gold Addys and nine Silver Addys. CCOMGROUP’s award – winning work included multiple disciplines such as film, social media campaigns., online webisodes and multiplatform campaigns for clients, Florida Power & Light and Southeast Toyota Distributors. The agency was granted the following recognition:

“BEST IN SHOW” ADDY WINNERS

BEST IN SHOW – “RESTORING PUERTO RICO”

Client: Florida Power & Light

Media Type: Online Webisode Series

Category: Film, Video and Sound – Online Film, Video & Sound Webisode Series

“CHULEANDO MI RIDE” INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN

Client: Southeast Toyota Distributors

Media Type: Multi-Platform Campaign (TV Spot and Online Videos) Category: Integrated Campaigns – Consumer Campaign – National

SILVER ADDY WINNERS

FIRST RESPONDERS 60 TV SPOT

Client: Florida Power & Light Media Type: 60 Second TV Spot

Category: Film, Video & Sound – Television Advertising Regional/National Single Spot

INNOVATION “ERIC” 60 TV SPOT

Client: Florida Power & Light Media Type: 60 Second TV Spot

Category: Film, Video & Sound – Television Advertising Regional/National Single Spot

“INNOVATION” SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Client: Florida Power & Light

Media Type: Online Webisode Series

Category: Film, Video & Sound – Webisode Series

“IMAGE 2018” INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN

Client: Florida Power & Light

Media Type: Multi-Platform Campaign (TV Spot, Online Videos, Social Media Videos, Print Ads)

Category: Integrated Campaigns – Consumer Campaign – National

“MIXED UP” 30 TV SPOT

Client: Southeast Toyota Distributors Media Type: 30 Second TV Spot

Category: Elements of Advertising – Video Editing

“It’s an honor to have great client-partners who support creative excellence. These are extremely important recognitions for our team. CCOM delivered best in class work across multiple platforms such as film, digital and social media – the range of wins speaks to the team’s creative versatility and energy.”, said Co-Chairman Manuel E. Machado.