Central Brevard Hurricane Classic Champions

The Coral Gables Storm Under 18 and Under 13 soccer teams kicked off their 2018-2019 soccer season at the Central Brevard Hurricane Classic held in Cocoa Beach, Florida on August 18th-19th. Both teams won the Championship Final and both teams were coached by Gio Delarosa.

U18 Team picture – Front Row: Lydia Menendez, Gabi Cimino, Gabriella Obegron, Alanis Roca, Georgia Malueg, Sabrina Sousa; Back Row: Team Manager Javier Rodriguez, Sophia Rivas, Kiki Maribona, Rebeka Mejia, Cecilia Rodriguez, Ashley Romay, Isa Trujillo, Amanda Santin, Jasmine Romay, Sophia Sousa, Samantha Ashbel, Alyssa Wilson, Elizabeth Vizcaino, Assistant Coach Louie Cimino. Not pictured: Head Coach Gio Delarosa and player Julianna Bonavita.

U13 Team Picture – Front: Brianna Calvo; Sitting Front row left to right: Carolina Font, Alessa Ibarra, Rocio Marquez, Sofia Novoa; Back row Left to right: Luna Cruz, Nina Gumbs, Head Coach Gio Delarosa, Heidi Schultz, Emma Pacheco, Isabella Gonzalez, Jasmine Gutierrez, Rebecca Baldelomar, Coach Garrett Erskine, Natalie McMillian, Cecilia Lopez-Gottardi, Carolina Hommen, Sophia Rodriguez