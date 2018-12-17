Chabad of Coral Gables Chanukah Celebration Recap





The entire community was invited to the annual City of Coral Gables Festival of Lights Chanukah Celebration scheduled for Sunday, December 2nd from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Ponce Circle Park, 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables. The free public event was for both children and adults, and offered live musical entertainment featuring Master of Moldovian Pan Flute Constantin Moscovich, carnival rides and crafts for kids, complimentary hot potato latkes, traditional Chanukah doughnuts, concession stands and other holiday treats.

“We are excited to be celebrating our sixteenth year of the Grand Menorah Lighting Celebration with the community in Coral Gables” said Rabbi Avraham Stolik, of Chabad of Downtown Coral Gables. “Now more than ever we need to strengthen our unity and Jewish Pride and ensure that light prevails over darkness and goodness over evil.”

The highlight of the event was the lighting of the candles on the large 12 foot Menorah that illuminated Ponce Circle Park during the holiday season. Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli, City Commissioners & other community leaders were among the honored guests.

The event was sponsored by Dr. Barry Burak of Affiliated Healthcare Centers.

For more information please call 305-490-7572, email info@ChabadGables.com or visit www.ChabadGables.com.