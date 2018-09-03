Chamber presents annual George E. Merrick Awards

The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 23, celebrated both extraordinary leadership and community service during the 11th annual George E. Merrick Awards of Excellence. Each of the distinguished honorees has contributed to enhancing the quality of life in Coral Gables.

The namesake of the awards was a special man whose vision created the City of Coral Gables and established the city as one of the nation’s best places to live, work, learn and play. George Merrick conceived “The City Beautiful” as a community accented by tropical beauty, architectural splendor and a distinguished heritage.

As he built the foundations and landmarks of the community, Merrick also developed and founded many noteworthy institutions, including the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, that would propel his vision far into the future.

The Allen Morris Company, a long-admired corporate citizen and modern steward of Merrick’s legacy, created this honor, and joined forces with the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce over the past 11 years to sponsor this evening’s George E. Merrick Awards of Excellence. This unique partnership reflects the shared commitment to smart and sophisticated development that answers local needs, while respecting the community’s aesthetic legacy and community charm.

This year’s award winner was John P. Fullerton.

In addition, the chamber and City National Bank honored three emerging leaders who embody the spirit of a younger George E. Merrick with the fifth annual Merrick-in-the-Making Awards. Honorees were recognized in three categories: Philanthropy-Bradley L. Barreto, Entrepreneur-Meghan Goicouria and Community Builder-Evan Benn.

Finally, the chamber honored an organization that perpetuates Merrick’s vision of community and continuity with the Merrick Legacy Award. This year’s recipient was Coral Gables Preparatory Academy, previously known as Coral Gables Elementary School, established in 1923, a testament to Merrick’s belief that “beautiful things inspire higher ideals in the minds of children.”