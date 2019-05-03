Check, Please! South Florida is lauded with the Zest Awards

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is proud to announce that Check, Please! South Florida, one of its local productions with host Chef Michelle Bernstein, received the Zest Awards for Readers’ Choice Award for Best Food Reporting! Check, Please! South Florida airs on Mondays and Thursdays, at 7:30 pm on WPBT and Wednesdays at 5:30 pm on WXEL. Check, Please! South Florida also reports on local cuisine via their social media pages @Check, Please! South Florida on Facebook and @Checkpleasefl on Instagram.

The Zest awards were founded by Johnson & Wales University to honor the most gifted professionals in Miami’s culinary community. This unique, local awards ceremony has become a valuable and coveted “win” for Miami’s culinary professionals.

Check, Please! South Florida has enjoyed eleven years on the air and will rebroadcast season 16 over the next 10 weeks, Mondays and Thursdays, at 7:30 pm on WPBT and Wednesdays at 5:30 pm on WXEL.

The show has become a boon for local restaurants, providing them direct access to the show’s passionate viewers. “We are so fortunate to live in a community with such a diverse dining scene. The chefs and restaurateurs bring a little bit of their culture and a whole lot of their passion into our neighborhoods,” says Bernstein, a James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur herself. “We also have incredibly loyal viewers who are willing to go out, explore new communities, and try new foods.”