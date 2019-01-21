City scheduling several workshops on improving sanitation collection services

In order to improve the City of Coral Gables’ sanitation collection services, the city hosted two Comprehensive Sanitation Plan Workshops in November seeking resident input.

Additional workshops have been added in February and March to continue the ongoing conversation on how to improve current residential backyard collection services. This includes the household garbage and recycling, city’s bulk trash pile service, and “white goods” (refrigerators, washing machines, etc.) collection service.

Please note that the city is not proposing to eliminate the current backyard collection services. The city values resident input and wants to hear your thoughts on the current service and areas in which it can improve.

The following workshops will take place at the War Memorial Youth Center classroom, second floor: Thursday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.; Thursday, Mar. 14, 6 p.m., and Saturday, Mar. 16, 10 a.m.