City seeking input on updating Zoning Code

The City of Coral Gables Zoning Code, the main document that preserves the distinctive historic and architectural character of the municipality, is being updated to clarify, reorganize and streamline the regulations that determine the future of the city.

The existing Zoning Code has been amended multiple times, and was last reviewed comprehensively a decade ago. The consultant DPZ CoDesign is working with a Steering Committee of high-level community experts and city staff to accomplish this important task.

Comments or suggestions related to the Zoning Code Update can be emailed to planning@coralgables.com.