City’s Fire Station 2 undergoing complete renovations, expansion

The City of Coral Gables Fire Station 2, located at 525 S. Dixie Hwy., is undergoing a complete renovation.

In addition to the renovations of the existing facility, a new 11,860-square-foot, two-story building is being built to include four additional bays on the ground floor for fire trucks, with training rooms and a gym for firefighters on the second floor, plus a new rescue training tower.

The project also includes the new construction of a 12,600-square-foot, eight-bay trolley maintenance building to service the trolley fleet with corresponding administrative and support offices.

The $10.5 million project is expected to be completed in spring 2020.