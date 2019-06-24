Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

City’s Fire Station 2 undergoing complete renovations, expansion

TOPICS:

By: Maria Rosa Higgins Fallon |June 24, 2019

City's Fire Station 2 undergoing complete renovations, expansion

Renovations are underway at City of Coral Gables Fire Station 2.

The City of Coral Gables Fire Station 2, located at 525 S. Dixie Hwy., is undergoing a complete renovation.

In addition to the renovations of the existing facility, a new 11,860-square-foot, two-story building is being built to include four additional bays on the ground floor for fire trucks, with training rooms and a gym for firefighters on the second floor, plus a new rescue training tower.

The project also includes the new construction of a 12,600-square-foot, eight-bay trolley maintenance building to service the trolley fleet with corresponding administrative and support offices.

The $10.5 million project is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "City’s Fire Station 2 undergoing complete renovations, expansion"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*