Clutch Burger’s Gringo Bingo returns April 2

By: Gloria Burns |March 22, 2019

Gringo Bingo for charity at Clutch Burger , 146 Giralda Avenue, returns on Tuesday, April 2, 7 – 10 p.m. For a $25 donation guests receive one slider, appetizers and one specialty drink generously underwritten by Clutch Burgers’ Ana and Steven Bradley. This time the charity benefitting from the proceeds will be the Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic. This Clinic provided more than $248,000 in free dental services for 599 disadvantaged children last year alone and is an amazing resource for all of Miami Dade County. Club President Arely Ruiz and Club member and Rotarian Gloria Burns are especially grateful for this fundraising opportunity provided by Clutch Burger for this event as well as for the March event that benefitted Coral Gables Rotary’s veterans’ program.

Local restaurants and vendors in the area generously donate gift certificates providing great prizes for his fun night on Giralda Plaza. Celebrity DJ Germaine will also participate again donating his talented music mixes and helping Steven with the evening.

Guests may purchase a $10 wrist band for unlimited specialty drinks for the evening and bingo cards are $5 for 6 games.

Participation is limited to first 40 people to buy tickets. Call NOW!

RSVP with Gloria – Cell 305 968-3090 – Text if no answer.

About the Author

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Active in many non profits, she received numerous awards across the community. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

