Clutch Burger’s Gringo Bingo returns April 2

Gringo Bingo for charity at Clutch Burger , 146 Giralda Avenue, returns on Tuesday, April 2, 7 – 10 p.m. For a $25 donation guests receive one slider, appetizers and one specialty drink generously underwritten by Clutch Burgers’ Ana and Steven Bradley. This time the charity benefitting from the proceeds will be the Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic. This Clinic provided more than $248,000 in free dental services for 599 disadvantaged children last year alone and is an amazing resource for all of Miami Dade County. Club President Arely Ruiz and Club member and Rotarian Gloria Burns are especially grateful for this fundraising opportunity provided by Clutch Burger for this event as well as for the March event that benefitted Coral Gables Rotary’s veterans’ program.

Local restaurants and vendors in the area generously donate gift certificates providing great prizes for his fun night on Giralda Plaza. Celebrity DJ Germaine will also participate again donating his talented music mixes and helping Steven with the evening.

Guests may purchase a $10 wrist band for unlimited specialty drinks for the evening and bingo cards are $5 for 6 games.

Participation is limited to first 40 people to buy tickets. Call NOW!

RSVP with Gloria – Cell 305 968-3090 – Text if no answer.