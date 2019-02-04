Col. John Thomson inducted into Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame

Col. John M. Thomson, a local Coral Gables attorney, was inducted into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame on Dec. 4, 2018 by then Gov. Rick Scott during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet in Tallahassee.

This honor is bestowed upon those returning wartime military veterans who, through their works and lives during or after military service, have made a significant contribution to the state of Florida through civic, business, public service or other pursuits. It is not a traditional military hall of fame, as it focuses on post military contributions to the state.

Colonel Thomson was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954 during the Korean War. Upon release from active duty in 1956 he entered the University of Miami Law School on the GI Bill. After graduation he accepted a direct commission in the Army Reserve as a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps.

His service of over 30 years was first with the local JAG Detachments where he commanded the 169th JAG Detachment. He then served as a mobilization designee to the U.S. Army Forces Command in Atlanta, Georgia, the Corps of Engineers in Washington, DC, and the U.S. Army Claims Service in Ft. Meade, MD.

There he was a defense lawyer handling personal injury claims occurring on US military property around the world, including an assignment on the medical‐legal team at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC. His commendations included the Army Achievement Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal, among others.

John, also known as Jack, is a native Miamian and a Coral Gables estate planning and real estate attorney, who was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1959. During his entire career he has concurrently volunteered and was a member of numerous civic organizations, along with legalistic ones. Specifically citing community‐focused clubs, he has steadfast membership in the Coral Gables Kiwanis Club, Junior Orange Bowl Committee, Miami Chapter‐Sons of the American Revolution, Citizens’ Crime Watch, Army‐Navy Club of Coral Gables, all of which he served as president. He is also the judge advocate of Coral Gables Post 98 of the American Legion.

In addition to the above community involvement, he served as a past chair for the Florida Commission on Veterans’ Affairs, Closing attorney for Habitat for Humanity (from which he received the “Golden Hammer Award” for his pro bono legal work), Dad Advisor to the DeMolay chapter of Masonic Lodge #308, past chair of Coral Gables Community Development Board which was charged with making Coral Gables the Latin American Corporate Headquarters of international corporations and is currently serving on the city’s Board of Adjustment.

On a more personal level, he is a Ruling Elder at Granada Presbyterian Church, where he married his wife, Dorothy, in 1953. Recently, they celebrated 65 years of marriage from which they have four children, 11 grandchildren and three great‐grandchildren.

Dorothy served on the Coral Gables City Commission for 16 years as commissioner, vice mayor and as the only woman elected as mayor in the history of the city, in 1985. Jack confides that although he is grateful that he has had the stamina and health to have contributed to the community, he is especially proud of Dorothy’s achievement. Both continue to serve on city boards, as do two of their children who live in Coral Gables, which is a requisite to be appointed.

Col. Thomson’s future objective is to continue with civic and community involvement, along with his law practice. Born at Victoria Hospital in Miami, his parents had Indiana roots but relocated to Miami in1925.