Commissioner Sosa shows a level of commitment like few others

Year after year, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa continues to exhibit an unwavering commitment to the values of honesty, respect, fairness, tolerance, innovation, and compassion. For this reason, and because she has a passion for public service like few others, the Community Newspapers enthusiastically endorses the incumbent District 6 commissioner in the August primary election.

Rebeca Sosa has served on the County Commission in District 6 since June 2001. She has been re-elected four times – most recently in 2014 without opposition – to represent the residents of the City of Miami, Coral Gables, West Miami, Hialeah, and Miami Springs; as well to the unincorporated communities of Schenley Park, Coral Villas, Red Bird, Coral Terrace, Little Gables, and Fontainebleau.

Her service to the people of Miami-Dade County is best illustrated by the myriad leadership roles she has held during her tenure with the Board of Commissioners, including serving as Chair of the Miami-Dade County Economic Development and Social Services Committee, which is responsible for providing oversight and guidance to departments charged with promoting economic development and revitalization in the county.

Sosa served as Chair of the County Performance and Efficiency Committee, Chair of the State Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee, and as Vice-Chair of the Health and Public Safety Committee. She is also a member of the Airport and Tourism and Budget and Finance Committees as well as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

Additionally, Commissioner Sosa served as Chair of the Procurement Management Policy Subcommittee, where she was responsible for many positive initiatives. The list goes on, as it does with the many accomplishments she has achieved since joining the commission, such as spearheaded direct flights between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.

She also was appointed to the South Florida Regional Planning Council, which identifies opportunities for the region’s leaders to develop creative strategies that result in more prosperous and equitable communities, a healthier and cleaner environment, and a more vibrant economy.

But because all politics is local, we are most impressed with her work in her home district, where she has presented checks totaling $6.151 million from the District 6 General Obligation Bonds toward the construction of multi-purpose facilities in the cities of Miami, Miami Springs, and West Miami.

She has also been a leader in the prevention of elder abuse and neglect, including by sponsoring a resolution authorizing the County Manager to form what would become the Elder Abuse Task Force.

We also give Sosa two thumbs up for acknowledge the excellent job she did during her time as Chair of the Board of County Commissioners, the first ever Hispanic chairwoman to do so. In particular, her concern for the environment stands out most. During her tenure as Board Chair, a Sea Level Rise Taskforce was created and their recommendations were proffered to the Board of County Commissioners for adoption. These recommendations form the foundation for Miami-Dade’s response to Sea Level Rise.

As a result, she has been honored with the prestigious Dan Beard Government Service Award by the Tropical Audubon Society; and by the CLEO Institute for her lifelong work in protecting our environment.

Born in Camaguey, Cuba, Sosa received her bachelor’s in secondary education from the University of Puerto Rico and a bachelor’s elementary education from Saint Thomas University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She has been an educator for more than 30 years and is currently a teacher-trainer for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Prior to joining Miami-Dade County, Commissioner Sosa served as mayor of the City of West Miami where her leadership resulted in the city’s recovery from a 52 percent budget deficit.

As commissioner, Sosa has helped build recreational centers across the entire district; has enhanced the quality of life for children with developmental disabilities; and fixed roads, built parks, increased public safety, improved libraries, and restored treasured icons of the community like the Curtiss Mansion.

We confidentially endorse Commissioner Sosa in this fall’s election. And look forward to her continuing to supply her own brand of vision and expertise to the county body, while maintaining her momentum in working effectively for the welfare and progress of this community.