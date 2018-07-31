Community invited to enjoy breakfast and walking tour of Temple Beth Am

The community is invited to enjoy a light breakfast and walking tour of the Temple Beth Am campus on Sunday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-noon.

It is an opportunity to learn about the congregation’s many membership incentives, the Get To Know Us Membership, complimentary membership for young adults under 29 years of age and many more.

It is one thing to talk about reaching out, but it is another thing to do something about it. If you are among those who never belonged to a synagogue or those who have been members but no longer are, you are urged to come and visit the campus. Give the congregation the opportunity to give you a special Beth Am welcome.

By joining in for a special Shabbat, Torah Study, or any of the wonderful programs and events, you will discover a Judaism that speaks to the heart. Temple Beth Am is a congregation for people who feel, who think, who laugh — a caring, loving extended family who will share your joys and your sorrows. Beth Am offers support groups, a bridge group daily and even Mah Jong, Canasta, young family Shabbats, a Sunday Morning Salon in our Library, and so much more.

There is an incredible new program, the Chavurah Connection that connects members with other members. A Chavurah is a group of Temple members getting together for activities and friendships. Currently there are over 20 Chavurot groups that meet regularly to share a Shabbat, cook together, do something social or learn together. All members are invited to join and I will help you find that special group.

Please join for the tour, Sunday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to noon at Temple Beth Am, 5950 N. Kendall Dr., Miami, Fl 33156. This event is open to anyone and is free of charge. RSVP to Rita Diaz at 306-667-6667, ext. 107, or by email to rdiaz@tbam.org.