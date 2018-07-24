Community Newspapers endorses Chris Pracitto for Miami-Dade County Court, Group 32

Chris Pracitto has 22 years of legal experience here in Miami. Mr. Pracitto has a wealth of knowledge, experience and understanding of the court system. He has handled a wide range of civil and criminal cases including: juvenile, misdemeanor, felonies, divorce, child custody, small claims, personal injury, domestic violence injunctions, and contract litigation.

For the last eighteen years he has led a highly successful law firm in Miami. He has been a guest speaker at Florida Bar seminars relating to the admissibility of evidence in criminal prosecutions, and Domestic Violence cases. Prior to opening his firm, Mr. Pracitto was a Litigation Associate at Spencer &Kline, P.A.; where he handled all levels of criminal and civil litigation; including but not limited to federal, state felony, misdemeanor criminal, domestic violence injunctions, as well as assisting with complex civil litigation, and personal injury cases.

Mr. Pracitto began his legal career at the Public Defenders Office, under Bennett H. Brummer, as an Assistant Public Defender. In that capacity he was specifically assigned to the Misdemeanor, Juvenile and Domestic Violence Division. After interning at their office for two years, he was hired and subsequently argued hundreds of felony and misdemeanor criminal cases.

Mr. Pracitto graduated from the University of Florida, and then the University of Miami School of Law. At the University of Miami, he was awarded Dean’s List honors and he reached the finals in multiple legal competitions. At the same time, Chris volunteered to tirelessly help the poorest people in Miami navigate their way through the complex court system.

In Miami Mr. Pracitto met his wife Adriana. They were married here at Sts. Peter and Paul Church and have since had two children.