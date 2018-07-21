Community Newspapers endorses Graham as Democratic nominee for governor

Gwen Graham is “Putting Florida Families First” in her run for the governor’s seat. She wants to bring common sense back to Tallahassee by focusing on educating Florida kids, protecting our environment, and fostering an economy that gives every family an opportunity to get ahead.

This makes a lot of sense to us – and to many voters here who share good Democratic values – which is why Graham is our first choice as the Democratic nominee in the Florida state governor race.

With a background that includes serving as a private-sector attorney, wife, and mother, Graham also volunteered to serve on her children’s public school advisory board and as PTA president, before working for her local school district – and becoming a member of Congress.

In 2014, she ran as the U.S. Representative from Florida’s 2nd congressional district on a promise to fight for the middle class. In Washington, she worked hard to help Florida families, veterans, seniors, and families – many of the same causes her dad, Governor Bob Graham, fought for as Florida’s 38th governor (1979-87) and as a U.S. Senator (1987-2005).

Also while serving in Congress, Gwen was a fierce advocate for a woman’s right to choose, marriage equality, and commonsense gun safety. Graham believes the Affordable Care Act can be made to work better for Florida by expanding Medicaid and by reducing premiums and the costs of prescription drugs.

She also fought to create good paying jobs for Floridians and co-sponsored legislation to raise the minimum wage. As governor, she says she’ll work to pass paid sick time, diversify Florida’s economy, and finally achieve equal pay for equal work. She also served on the House Agriculture Committee to be a voice for Florida’s farmers.

What she promises to do as governor follows suit with her many achievements in Congress. If elected this fall, she will immediately focus on bringing down the education industry, getting schools back to a focus on learning, and increasing teacher salaries.

Graham also knows that the Florida economy is dependent on universities that turn out world-class students. As governor, she says she will work to keep tuition low, fully fund need-based assistance programs, and support Florida’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

On the economy, Graham is determined to raise the minimum wage and provide paid sick leave to workers and expand technical- and career-based education. She will improve roads, bridges, mass transit, and other infrastructure to relieve our congested highways, improve our quality of life, and attract new businesses.

She believes that in order to save lives and build a safer Florida, we must pass common sense gun-safety laws that include a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and comprehensive universal background checks.

As the wife of a law enforcement officer, Graham understands the sense of protection and safety a firearm can provide to those properly trained on how to use them. She respects law-abiding gun owners and sportsmen — and believes we can respect their rights while saving lives in Florida.

With refreshing and progressive views on everything from the environment and criminal justice reform, to civil rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigration, our choice as the Democratic nominee for Florida Governor is Gwen Graham — an excellent choice for voters looking for a change in the governor’s mansion this fall.