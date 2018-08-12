Community Newspapers endorses Judge David Miller for Miami-Dade Circuit Court, Group 8

Judge David Miller was born in 1953 and earned his BS degree from the University of Florida in 1975. In 1978, he received his JD from Nova University and went into private practice from 1978-2000. He practiced appellate and trial work where he gained years of experience that eventually led him to his current seat on the bench. Judge Miller was elected in November of 2000 and knocked out his opponent in the general election with astounding numbers. In 2006, Miller was unopposed and reelected to a new six year term. He has been on the bench for more than 16 years and has earned the respect of his colleagues along with a wide range of support. He quickly earned the reputation as a hard working judge on the bench and has a brilliant legal mind. Judge Miller has proven to be accessible, knowledgeable and dedicated to his job

