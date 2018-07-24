Community Newspapers endorses Kristy M. Nunez for Miami-Dade County Court, Group 02

Kristy M. Nunez earned her law degree from St. Thomas University School of Law. After receiving her Juris Doctorate degree, Kristy joined the Office of the State Attorney in Miami-Dade County, Eleventh Judicial Circuit. Throughout her career as an Assistant State Attorney, Ms. Nunez has prosecuted a multitude of criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to capital felonies and has tried over 40 cases before a jury.

In 2016, Ms. Nunez was appointed as the Chief for the Human Trafficking Unit at the State Attorney’s Office where she specializes in prosecuting sex and labor trafficking cases. She helped spread awareness and education on the topic of human trafficking by regularly provides training and education for law enforcement officers and healthcare professionals and as frequent guest speaker at community outreach events. In addition, Ms Nunez spent almost 4 years in the Sexual Battery and Child Abuse Unit actively advocating for the rights and safety of minor victims and rape victims. She prosecuted child molesters and serial rapists and obtained numerous convictions.

Ms. Nunes is also involved in her community. She is the co-founder of Urban Promise Miami (UPM), a nonprofit organization committed to serving at-risk youth and their families in under-resourced communities within Miami-Dade County. Ms. Nunez also currently serves as a Board Member of the Miami-Dade League of Prosecutors and is a member of the Dade-County Bar Association, the Cuban American Bar Association, and the Florida Association of Women Lawyers.