Community Newspapers endorses Milena Abreu for Miami-Dade County Court, Group 43

Milena Abreu is an accomplished attorney and traffic hearing officer with over 18 years of experience in civil, criminal, and constitutional law matters, having handled thousands of cases. A veteran of over 100 trials, Ms. Abreu has tried cases in felony, misdemeanor and juvenile courts. She holds an AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating in Martindale-Hubbell, their highest rating, which recognizes lawyers for their strong legal ability and highest ethical standards.

Ms Abreu currently works for the death penalty unit at the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, Third Region of Florida. She is one of only 7 women certified to try death penalty cases in Miami-Dade County. For the past 7 years, Milena has served as a Hearing Officer for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida, County Court, Traffic Division.

Ms. Abreu worked for the Miami-Dade County Public Defender’s Office. She quickly rose through the ranks and became a senior attorney. While at there she coached and mentored newly admitted lawyers on advanced trial techniques. After leaving the Public Defender’s Office, She applied her courtroom knowledge and experience in litigation and judicial rules of court to her work at a private firm.

Milena is the proud mother of a 12-year old daughter. She enjoys spending time with her daughter, motorcycling through the back roads of Florida, scuba diving, and studying flamenco dance.