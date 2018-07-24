Community Newspapers endorses Yery Marrero Miami-Dade Circuit Court, Group 25

Yery Marrero has been practicing law in Florida for twenty-eight years. Her legal career began as an Assistant Public Defender handling minor offenses in county court and progressed to her handling major crimes in circuit court. After almost ten years, she left the office and opened her own private practice. In 2000, she co-founded Marrero Bozorgi, and she has litigated in courts throughout the country and has extensive trial experience. She has been practicing law in Florida for twenty-eight years.

Ms. Marrero is a member of the Miami Dade County Bar Association, American Bar Association, the Florida Bar, the United District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the United District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and the United States Supreme Court. . For many years, she has been recognized by Martindale-Hubbell as an AV® Preeminent™ attorney, the highest rating available for an individual lawyer. In 2017, her firm, Marrero Bozorgi, PL was named in Best Lawyers© Best Law Firms from U.S. News and World Report.

Ms Marrero is a graduate of Miami Coral Park High School. She continued her education and graduated from Florida State University and then received her law degree from Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans. After law school, she returned home to Miami and devoted herself to public service. She served as President of her neighborhood homeowner’s association in Coconut Grove and currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Trustees of her daughter’s school, St Stephen’s Episcopal Day School.