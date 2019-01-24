Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Congresswoman Shalala sworn in during official Florida ceremony at UM

By: Bill Kress |January 24, 2019

Executive VP and Chief Administrative Officer for Baptist Health Joe Natoli (r) and wife Jennifer (l) meeting Congresswoman Shalala following her swearing-in.

Newly elected Congresswoman Donna Shalala hosted her Florida swearing-in Jan. 13 in a ceremony at the University of Miami, during which she thanked the thousands of Floridians from across Florida’s 27th District who stood up and decided to fight for a brighter future for all.

The historic event was broadcast love via on CNews Facebook from the Newman Alumni Center at the University of Miami.

Congresswoman Shalala’s campaign was mobilized by donors, activists, and voters alike who supported her platform of common-sense gun reform, support for higher education, environmental protection, and affordable healthcare.

“To everyone who put their faith in me, I won’t let you down. Miami is my home — it is the reason why we fought so hard during every day of my campaign, and why are taking that resolve to Washington,” said the Congresswoman on her website.

“Until every child has a fair shot at a higher education, we’re not done. Until Medicare and Social Security are secure for every senior, we will not rest. Until this heartless administration is held accountable for their numerous injustices, we will not stop.”

The program itinerary included:

  • Welcome – Carlos de la Cruz
  • Presentation of Colors
  • Pledge – Robert Remmen, Retired U.S. Navy & UM Alumni
  • National Anthem
  • Invocation – Reverend Father Phillip Tran – St. Augustine
  • Invocation – Rabbi Robyn Fisher – Beth Or
  • Invocation – Dr. Abdul Samra – University of Miami
  • Invocation – Pastor Alphonso Jackson – Second Baptist Church
  • Introduction of Federal Judge Jose E. Martinez
  • Swearing In – Judge Martinez & MOC Shalala
  • Remarks – Congresswoman Donna Shalala

The Robert and Judi Prokop Newman Alumni Center at the University of Miami is located at 6200 San Amaro Drive, Coral Gables, Florida, 33146.

