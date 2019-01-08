Coral Gables Hospital – 2018 Year in Review

The employees, medical staff and administrative team at Coral Gables Hospital worked diligently throughout 2018 to provide the community with high quality care. The hospital celebrated many recognitions and achievements in 2018. Below are the top noteworthy accomplishments.

Coral Gables Hospital held a patient reunion to celebrate the Orthopedic Center of Excellence. Coral Gables Hospital is the only hospital in Miami Dade to achieve designation by the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for its Total Hip Replacement and Total Knee Replacement by demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission’s national standards for health care quality and safety in disease-specific care.

Coral Gables Hospital earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment and success in ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Cristina Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer for Coral Gables Hospital was appointed to the Governing Board of the South Florida Surgery Center. In this role she will help oversee the facility’s quality and fiscal integrity while the surgery center fulfills its mission of treating each patient and their family members as if they were one of their own. She is also on the Board of Florida International University Masters in Health Services Administration Advisory Council Board Member.

Coral Gables Hospital participated in several community events this year. One of them being the Mercedes Benz Corporate Run, A portion of the proceeds went to the United Way of Miami-Dade County. Coral Gables Hospital also held a blood and platelet drive to replenish the local blood supply. The hospital partnered with OneBlood, a local not-for-profit blood center. Refreshments were served and a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count were offered. Coral Gables Hospital once again sponsored the themed camels at the Three Kings Parade in Little Havana. The parade honors Three Kings’ Day and the Hispanic tradition of the Wise Men giving gifts to children. The parade also included marching bands and singing groups.

Coral Gables Hospital achieves high honors from its parent company by being named to Tenet Healthcare’s prestigious 2018 Circle of Excellence. Coral Gables Hospital earned this recognition by excelling in both clinical and operational performance over the last year.

We look forward to serving our community in 2019. Please make sure to like our Facebook page at Coral Gables Hospital and follow us on Twitter.