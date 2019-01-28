Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

Coral Gables Hospital Celebrates at the Three Kings Parade

TOPICS:

By: Community News |January 28, 2019

Coral Gables Hospital themed camels walked proudly with the hospital’s staff at the 49th edition of the Three Kings Parade in Little Havana. The parade honors Three Kings’ Day, and the Hispanic tradition of the Wise Men giving gifts to children.  It also formally marks the end of the Christmas season.  The parade also included marching bands and singing groups. “Participating in the Three Kings Parade has become a tradition for us,” said Cristina Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer of Coral Gables Hospital.  “Our entire staff enjoys being part of this wonderful event for the community.”

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "Coral Gables Hospital Celebrates at the Three Kings Parade"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*