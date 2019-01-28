Coral Gables Hospital Celebrates at the Three Kings Parade

Coral Gables Hospital themed camels walked proudly with the hospital’s staff at the 49th edition of the Three Kings Parade in Little Havana. The parade honors Three Kings’ Day, and the Hispanic tradition of the Wise Men giving gifts to children. It also formally marks the end of the Christmas season. The parade also included marching bands and singing groups. “Participating in the Three Kings Parade has become a tradition for us,” said Cristina Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer of Coral Gables Hospital. “Our entire staff enjoys being part of this wonderful event for the community.”

