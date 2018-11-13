Coral Gables Hospital Celebrates Halloween Game of Thrones Style

The leadership team at Coral Gables Hospital transported themselves to another time by dressing up as characters from the hit TV show, Game of Thrones, to celebrate Halloween. The team wished all employees and patients a Happy Halloween by passing out goodies around the hospital. “We wanted to bring the spirit of Halloween to everyone who is hospitalized during a holiday, and help brighten their day,” said Cristina Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer of Coral Gables Hospital.

