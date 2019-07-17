Coral Gables Hospital CEO Speaks at Coral Gables Chamber Breakfast

Coral Gables Hospital CEO Cristina Jimenez spoke to the Coral Gables Chamber regarding all that Coral Gables Hosptial has to offer to the community. “What a thrill it was to have Cristina join me for Trow Knows-CEOs earlier this month. Her story is very Miami – growing up with a close-knit Cuban family that worked relentlessly to build a better life here in the United States. Coral Gables Hospital is what it is today because of Cristina’s persistence, dedication for more than three decades and constant commitment to excellence. Now, as hospital CEO, she is leading the way to an even brighter future for this fine hospital,” said Mark A. Trowbridge, president & CEO of the Coral Gables Chamber.

