Coral Gables Hospital Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive Collected 18,000 Servings of Cereal

Palmetto General Hospital is pleased to announce that it donated 18,00 servings of cereal to the Jessie Trice Community Health Center Children’s Wellness Center, during its Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive, which ran from June 7-14, 2019. “The donations we collected during our ‘Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive’ will help provide local children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer, and I am so grateful for the support of our staff and community in this effort,” said Ana Mederos, chief executive officer of Palmetto General Hospital. “Good nutrition is essential to good health, and we wanted to help lead the fight against hunger in Miami Dade.

