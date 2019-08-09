Coral Gables Hospital Is Celebrating Its Advanced Orthopedics Certification

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 11:00 AM

WHAT: Coral Gables Hospital is holding a patient reunion to celebrate the Orthopedics Center of Excellence Advanced Certification given by The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Total Hip Replacement and Total Knee Replacement. Coral Gables Hospital will be honoring their physicians, staff and patients at this event. Coral Gables Hospital was the first hospital in Miami Dade to receive The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its Total Hip Replacement and Total Knee Replacement by demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission’s national standards for health care quality and safety in disease-specific care.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.

WHERE: Conference Center – Ground Floor – 3100 Douglas Road, Coral Gables