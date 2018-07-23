Coral Gables Hospital named to Tenet Healthcare’s 2018 Circle of Excellence

Coral Gables Hospital achieves high honors from its parent company by being named to Tenet Healthcare’s prestigious 2018 Circle of Excellence. Coral Gables Hospital earned this recognition by excelling in both clinical and operational performance over the past year.

“The Circle of Excellence Award recognizes all-around excellence and Coral Gables Hospital exceeded the most important aspects of the care we provide,” said Eric Evans, Tenet’s president of Hospital Operations. “Hospitals that deliver these results have a profound impact on the community and people that they serve by providing the very best in high quality care and service.”

Coral Gables Hospital was one of six Tenet hospitals to be recognized with a Circle of Excellence Award for 2018.

“This significant and prestigious award is an acknowledgement of our collective commitment to providing our community with high quality care,” said Cristina Jimenez, CEO of Coral Gables Hospital. “On behalf of our patients, I want to thank each and every team member and physician for their efforts that helped us earn this national recognition.”

Coral Gables Hospital is a 245-bed acute care hospital located at 3100 Douglas Rd. in the heart of historic Coral Gables. To learn more about Coral Gables Hospital, visit www.coralgableshospital.com.