Coral Gables Hospital to Host Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive from June 7-14 

Because Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation

Coral Gables Hospital is leading a community effort to provide area children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer through its Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Lauderhill Lakes. The drive kicks off Friday, June 7 and runs through Friday, June 14.

“Good health is a result of good nutrition, and we sincerely hope that this drive will make a difference.” said Cristina Jimenez, chief executive officer of Coral Gables Hospital. We invite you to help kids be Healthy Over Hungry® this summer.”

Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.

Donations of healthy cereal to the Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive will be collected from June 7 through June 14 at Coral Gables Hospital.