Coral Gables Museum names new education director, Luis Valenzuela

Luis Valenzuela, who has been working as an educator in the Coral Gables Museum’s Education Department, has been named director of that Division.

The promotion was announced recently by John Allen, museum executive director.

“Luis has shown a remarkable ability to connect with the children we serve on any number of levels, and has devised even more innovative activities and events than we have had in the past,” Allen said.

Valenzuela has had a successful career in working with children, and will have the opportunity to show his creativity with the five two-week-long summer camps, the first of which started on June 6. Long popular with the parents who live and or work in the Coral Gables area, Valenzuela’s natural talent in the field will enhance these already desirable camps.

For more information on registering children during the summer months, call the Coral Gables Museum at 305-603-8067.