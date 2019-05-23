Coral Gables Museum Names New Education Director

Luis Valenzuela, who has been working as an Educator in the Coral Gables Museum’s Education Department, has been named Director of that Division. The promotion was recently announced by John Allen, Executive Director who say, “Luis has shown a remarkable ability to connect with the children we serve on any number of levels, and has devised even more innovative activities and events than we have had in the past”.

Valenzuela has had a great career in working with children, and will have the opportunity to show his creativity with the three up-coming three-week-long summer camps, the first of which starts on June 6th. Long popular with the parents who live and or work in the Coral Gables area, Valenzuela’s natural talent in the field will enhance these already desirable camps. For further information on registering children during the summer months, please call the Coral Gables Museum at (305) 603-8067.