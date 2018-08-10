Cristina Jimenez Named to Board of South Florida Surgery Center

Chief Executive Officer of Coral Gables Hospital, Cristina Jimenez, is appointed to the Governing Board of the South Florida Surgery Center. In this role, she will help oversee the facility’s quality and fiscal integrity while the surgery center fulfills its mission of treating each patient and their family members as if they were one of their own.

“Cristina is an exceptional leader who has dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of patients,” said Karl Rene, Administrator of South Florida Surgery Center. “We are pleased to welcome Cristina to our Governing Board, and we look forward to her input as we collectively continue to move healthcare forward in the communities we serve.”

Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital, and has served in various roles over a more than 30-year span. Prior to her current position as CEO, she was the hospital’s chief operating officer. Jimenez oversaw operations for all non-nursing departments and managed the overall direction of the facility licensure and regulatory accreditations. Prior to being promoted to COO, Jimenez was the hospital’s associate administrator. Under her leadership, the hospital achieved Joint Commission Accreditation, implemented a new risk management system and hospital safety program. Jimenez was actively involved in achieving the hospital’s designation as the first in Miami-Dade County to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for both total hip and total knee replacements. Coral Gables Hospital was recently named to Tenet Healthcare’s prestigious Circle of Excellence and is also a top performer in the company for patient satisfaction.