Dave Eggers coming to Books & Books on Jan. 9 for the paperback of his latest book

Dave Eggers will be coming to Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave. in Coral Gables, on Wednesday, Jan 9, for the paperback of his latest New York Times bestseller, The Monk of Mokha (Vintage Books Trade Paperback; Pub Date Jan 8, 2019). He will be in conversation with Mokhtar Alkhanshali, the incredible and inspiring subject of this book.

The Monk of Mokha is a heart-pounding true story that weaves together the history of coffee, the struggles of everyday Yemenis living through civil war, and the courageous journey of a young man — a Muslim and a U.S. citizen — following the most American of dreams. The story is topical, and the book reads like a thriller. One often has to pause to remember that Mokhtar is a real person who lived through the air strikes and the hostage situations — all to resurrect the ancient art of Yemeni coffee.

Eggers is the author of 11 books, including: The Circle; Heroes of the Frontier, longlisted for the International Dublin Literary Award; A Hologram for the King, a finalist for the National Book Award; and What Is the What, a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and winner of France’s Prix Etranger and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

His nonfiction and journalism has appeared in The Guardian, The New Yorker, Best American Travel Writing, and Best American Essays. He is the founder of McSweeney’s, the publishing company that distributes the Voice of Witness series of books, which use oral history to illuminate human rights crises around the world.

He is the cofounder of 826 National, a network of youth writing and tutoring centers with locations around the country, and ScholarMatch, which connects donors with students to make college accessible. He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and his work has been translated into forty-two languages.

Eggers lives in Northern California with his family.