Dotson family adds to FIU legacy with $1M endowment

The Dotson family recently announced a $1 million gift to create the Albert & Earlene Dotson Sr. Endowment to support student scholarships and FIU Athletics.

In recognition of this gift, FIU has named the International Pavilion located in the MARC building at MMC the Earlene & Albert Dotson Pavilion.

“This is a family that goes above and beyond for our community and our university,” said FIU president Mark B. Rosenberg. “It’s a family that has stood by us and helped us grow. For more than four decades, Al and Earlene have had dedication and unshakeable devotion to this institution.”

Albert “Al” Dotson Sr.’s involvement with the university has spanned over four decades. He has held a variety of roles, including chair of the Board of Trustees, chair of the FIU Athletics Finance Corporation Board of Directors, and member of the FIU Foundation Board of Directors.

“I have always said that FIU is the finest institution in the universe,” Dotson Sr. said. “Over the decades, it has been my privilege to work with FIU to help build the world-class university we have today. Earlene and I are humbled by this honor and proud that our entire family has inherited our love for FIU. Our children and grandchildren are contributing to the futures of so many young people, who will earn their degrees at FIU and launch successful careers.”

FIU recently honored the Dotsons at a naming unveiling ceremony that brought together their five children and 13 grandchildren, as well as many close friends and members of our FIU family.

“Al and Earlene have been a significant part of FIU for many years,” said Howard Lipman, CEO of the FIU Foundation Inc. “With this wonderful gift, the mark they have made on this university and all the people we serve in our community is permanent.