Earthy Chic Boutique joins the retail collection at the Shops at Merrick Park

Earthy Chic Boutique has opened a new location at the Shops at Merrick Park, bringing its eclectic “boho-chic” style to one of the premier shopping destinations in South Florida. To celebrate the grand opening, Earthy Chic is offering a 20 perent discount for new customers, valid through Feb. 28.

“We are thrilled to bring Earthy Chic to Coral Gables, which has a known fashion-conscious clientele,” said owner Priscilla Somerville. “Our collection of whimsical pieces, eye-catching prints and meticulously crafted accessories are ideal for the South Florida fashionista.”

Earthy Chic offers a carefully curated collection of apparel, accessories and swimwear. Shoppers will find one-of-a-kind handbags, jewelry and other fashion statements crafted by local and international designers.

Earthy Chic at Shops at Merrick Park is located near the first level of Nordstrom. A second location can be found in the Miami Design District. For information, visit earthychic.com or call 786-972-3235.

For more information about Shops at Merrick Park, call 305-529-0200, visit online at www.shopsatmerrickpark.com or follow Shops at Merrick Park on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shopsatmerrickpark.