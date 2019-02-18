Entertainment and great chili featured at Rotary’s Chili Cook-Off

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Coral Gables Rotarians will host their annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Feb. 24, 1-5 p.m.

This is the club’s biggest fundraiser and benefits to numerous charitable programs of the club’s foundation as well as its scholarship fund. Admission is free but there is a small donation for those wanting to taste the chili. Look for live music, fun games for kids, some awesome chili and competitors helping to win cash prizes for best chili categories and best decorations and more.

The fun takes place at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park on Ponce de Leon Blvd., just a few blocks south of Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. For details visit chilichillin.com.

South Miami Rotarians also are busy that weekend with their annual South Miami Rotary Art Festival on Feb. 23 and 24. You can bet many District Rotarians will be attending both events to lend their support. This will definitely be a fun family weekend.

Coming in March, is another Rotary event hosted by Clutch Burger on Giralda Plaza to benefit Coral Gables Rotary’s monthly bingo games for veterans at the VA Hospital. Steven Bradley wanted to do something for the military and when he learned that the Coral Gables Rotarians host a monthly bingo game at the VA, it gave him the perfect opportunity to hold a Gringo Bingo event to take place on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 7-9 p.m.

Tickets will be $20 and include drinks and food. There will be many prizes and a small charge for bingo cards with all the funds collected going to this Rotary program for veterans.

Among the Rotarians dedicated to this monthly outing are two RCCG past presidents, Yolanda Woodbridge and Sally Baumgartner, as well as Aaron Glasser, Bonnie Blaire, Carol Alexander, George Reeves, and the Coral Gables High School’s Interact Club.

For more information on this event, send email to gloria@cnews.net.

Speaking of Rotary, Rotary District 6990’s annual TRF Chris Morrison Memorial Golf Ball Drop took place on Friday, Feb. 8, at the Biltmore Golf Course. Rotary Club of Coral Gables past president Yolanda Woodbridge coordinated this District 11 fundraiser for The Rotary Foundation Annual Fund. Hundreds of numbered golf balls purchased by generous supporters were tossed out of a helicopter with the owners of the balls closest to the hole winning some fabulous prizes.

Among the many attending the drop were District Governor Drew Monaghan, Past District Governor Ellen Blasi and Debbie Morrison, widow of Rotarian Chris Morrison who initiated this event and for whom it is now named.

The very next day, more than a dozen Gables Rotarians were seen enjoying the Coral Gables Woman’s Club Gala held on Feb. 9 to benefit the club’s Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic that provided 599 disadvantaged childrenwith more than $248,000 in free dental services last year alone.

Until next time, keep making each day count.