EWM’s O’Connell named chair of Coral Gables Chamber Board

Patrick O’Connell — senior vice president of Business Development for EWM Realty International, one of the nation’s largest residential real estate firms — is the new chair of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors. The announcement was made recently by Mark Trowbridge, president and CEO of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce.

O’Connell’s decades of experience with EWM and numerous leadership positions among South Florida organizations have garnered him significant visibility within the community, as well as various accolades and recognitions for his continued service.

He has been involved with the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce since 2011, serving in myriad roles since then.

“We are thrilled to have Patrick leading our board — bringing innovative ideas and initiatives to the forefront as he helps our organization do big things,” Trowbridge said. “EWM has enjoyed a deep-rooted presence in the Coral Gables community, and its core values are widely respected. We know Patrick will continue to bring those principles and standards to the chamber…and to our surrounding community as a whole.”

In his executive role with EWM, O’Connell oversees the brokerage firm’s relocation department (a position which puts him in constant contact with buyers and sellers across the U.S. and beyond), as well as day-to-day operations with its exclusive residential developments. He also leads EWM’s REO Department.

“I am privileged to serve the chamber board and represent the City Beautiful in its ongoing growth,” O’Connell said. “Our chamber has been a driving force behind the evolution of Coral Gables, bolstering the needs of the business community and attracting new companies to the area. I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that has been in place for nearly 100 years, while proudly focusing on our bright future.”

Born and raised in Cincinnati, OH, O’Connell moved to Miami in 1988 where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the New World School of Arts College Conservatory. A graduate of Leadership Miami, his dedication to his surrounding community has long been evident, having served as chair of the Professional Development Committee for the Realtor Association of Miami-Dade County, director of the Florida Association of Realtors, chair of the Foundation Board of New World School of the Arts, and vice president of the Village of Center Grove Neighborhood Association.

O’Connell’s outstanding leadership achievements furthermore earned him the distinction of the 2009 “Development Representative of the Year” by the Realtor Association of Greater Miami and the Beaches. He also currently serves as treasurer for the New World School of the Arts Alumni Foundation, which he helped found.