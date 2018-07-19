Fighting for the Working Families that our Economy is Leaving Behind

Don’t be fooled by the low unemployment rate. Miami-Dade has a jobs problem. Our businesses, universities, and startups are thriving, but working people are being left further and further behind. Miami was named by Bloomberg as the most unequal U.S. city, with the greatest gap among big cities between rich and poor. Two out of ten households in our county are living in poverty, and nearly six out of ten households struggling to make ends meet.

Our economy should work for everyone, not just the rich and powerful, and unions remain essential to helping close this income gap.

Working people must be able to join together and use their power in numbers to demand more full time hours, sick leave, protection for the county’s living wage law, and protection from being fired when contactors change.

I recently met with Miami International Airport workers. If we want to combat income inequality in Miami, we can start at the airport. Workers there are enduring poverty wages, inaccessible health care, poor treatment, and inadequate training and safety standards. I heard stories about how erratic scheduling is making it nearly impossible to secure reliable, high-quality childcare for the single mothers in this group.

Despite the County passing living wage legislation to better the lives of workers at MIA, airline contractors have pulled out all the stops to thwart union efforts at every turn, even firing workers who spoke up. This kind of behavior has no place in our airport that generates $33.7 billion for the region each year and employs over 30,000 people. MIA can support our world-class tourism industry and the thousands of men and women who keep the airport running—with good jobs, a living wage and a strong union.

I also recently met with the some of the University of Miami workers who went on strike ten years ago, when I served as President, and still clean and maintain the University. We reflected together on the mistakes of the past. I explained how I regret not working to resolve the strike sooner, hoping that the contractor would work out this issue without the University’s involvement, but I am heartened that these individuals won their union, as well as wage increases, excellent health care, and job protections. They vowed to keep up the fight, and I vowed to stand with them.

In light of the Trump Administration’s attack on working families, it is crucial that leaders, from the local level up to the federal level, support workers’ organizing efforts. Whether it be marching in a picket line, passing local laws to improve wages and benefits, or using their bully pulpit, elected officials must use every tool to ensure that working families get a shot at the middle class.

Now is the time for action. If we are serious about improving our economy and reducing inequality, then we must walk the talk.

As President of the University of Miami, I was proud to help create more than 5,000 jobs, as the University contributed over $6 billion in annual economic impact to Miami-Dade. As our economy grows, leaders at all levels of government have a responsibility to help the working women and men that our economy is leaving behind. This county needs more union jobs that provide financial security for families and stability for communities.

I look forward to continue fighting for unions and Miami-Dade’s working families when I get to Congress.