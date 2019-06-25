First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) today announces that it will bring together its family of companies

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) today announced that it will bring together its family of companies under a unified set of brand names and a new logo. In the fall, Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial will become First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors and FHN Financial, respectively. The unification of First Horizon’s banking, wealth management and fixed income businesses under a common First Horizon brand represents an important step in the company’s transformation strategy, introduced at its 2018 Investor Day.

“This step of bringing together our family of companies will help us to continue building trust and tradition in the growing Florida market,” said Roberto R. Muñoz, Miami market president for Capital Bank.

In fall 2019, the brand will be introduced through an advertising campaign, rebranding of financial centers, corporate buildings, and customer communication channels. Enhancements for customers include new products, enriched technology and customer innovation labs.

First Horizon’s transformation strategy advances its highly successful relationship-based banking approach to deliver modern individual experiences where data and technology enable rewarding in-person and digital interactions.

To learn more about First Horizon’s new brand promise, please visit: https://thenewfirsthorizon.com.