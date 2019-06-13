Florida Singer-songwriter Jon Secada will be in concert at Casino Miami Jai-Alai’s legendary auditorium stage, Saturday, June 22, 9 PM. With a career spanning over two decades, three Grammy Awards, 20 million albums sold and starring roles on Broadway, Jon Secada is recognized as an international superstar by both fans and peers alike for his soulful and melodic voice. Secada’s expressive voice and singing style yielded hits like “Just Another Day,” “If You Go,” and “Angel” and his writing credits include being a co-writer on the Gloria Estefan number one song “Coming Out of the Dark” along with songs for Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.

He has toured and collaborated alongside opera legend Luciano Pavarotti and recorded duets with Jim Brickman, Olivia Newton-John and the iconic Frank Sinatra. Secada graduated from the University of Miami with a master’s degree in music with voice as his primary instrument and piano as his secondary instrument. “I attribute a lot to my education … and the relationships I was able to establish,” said Secada. “Presenting Jon Secada at Casino Miami Jai-Alai is a wonderful opportunity to offer top-level entertainment for our valued customers.” Stated Daniel Licciardi, Vice President & General Manager for Casino Miami, LLC, owners, and operators of the famed Miami Jai-Alai Fronton. “Through the years, Miami Jai-Alai served as the venue for a long list of world-famous artists. In the late 1980s, there was Gloria Estefan, Julio Iglesias, and further back, a long list of worldclass artists and bands,” stated Mr. Licciardi. Secada has been a solo artist for over 25 years. His concert will be a reflection of a little bit of everything he has written and recorded. “It will be a high-energy show. So I am excited to be able to sing in my home town, I love it,” added Secada.

Casino Miami Jai-Alai 3500 NW 37th Avenue Miami, FL 33142 Secada has scored numerous hits in both English and Spanish, establishing him as one of the first bilingual artists to have international crossover success. He is known for his romantic melodies, including Just Another Day, Do You Believe in Us, Angel, I’m Free and Do You Really Want Me. The Cuban-born singer/songwriter has also written hits for other artists including Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, and Gloria Estefan, for whom he started as a backup singer.

Secada has performed with Luciano Pavarotti, recorded with Frank Sinatra and starred in the hit Broadway musicals Grease, Cabaret and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable night. Prices start at $25.00 per person and can be purchased directly at www.universe.com Casino Miami Jai-Alai is Miami, Florida’s hottest Casino. Experience our gambling, entertainment, restaurant, and nightlife with over 1,000 Las Vegas-style slot machines, an expanded Poker Room, Live Shows, and Boxing.

