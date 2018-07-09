Former Police Chief Jim Skinner receives Rotarian of Year Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Former Coral Gables Police Chief and longtime Rotarian Jim Skinner was awarded the Rotary Club of Coral Gables Rotarian of the Year Award by 2017-18 president John Porro during the final meeting of the club year on June 28.

Skinner, who is the club’s president-elect following 2018-19 president Dr. Susan Fornaris, was applauded for his efforts this past year as program chair. Felix Pardo, who takes over Skinner’s role next year and has done it before, claims it is one of the hardest jobs in the club. Skinner never had a speaker no-show all year and attracted some great speakers.

At that same meeting, Porro also thanked his officers and board for their service recognizing each with an award plus an extra presentation to past presidents Greg Martini and Sally Baumgartner for service above and beyond.

The new administration took over effective July 1 with a July 4 picnic kicking off Fornaris’ year of fun, fellowship and service.