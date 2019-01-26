Frames USA & Art Gallery showcases World Famous Photographer Matt Stock “The Wild of the Everglades” Exhibition





Frames USA and Art Gallery, a local frame shop located in South Miami, invites local art and photography lovers to the Matt Stock: The Wild of the Everglades public event. Matt Stock will have his opening night on Friday, February 22, 2019. The talented photographer will showcase his unique signature style of Painting with Light in the Dark pieces. This unique process was inspired by the Renaissance painting technique sfumatto, the photographic zone system, and other artists who have built careers developing techniques that fuse art and science.

Matt Stock has been recognized by the photographic community having his images grace the cover of Portfolio Magazine as well as Shutterbug and has been juried into national art exhibitions and earning him several awards, including four Honorable Mentions in the prestigious International Photography Awards; three in 2007 and one in 2010. Matt was also one of three U.S. photographers selected for recognition in the 2014 International Color Awards Photography Masters Cup earning an Honorable Mention in the professional nature category.

Attendees will enjoy refreshments and light bites sponsored by Carolina Ale House. Guests will be able to interact with the visionary photographer and ask him any questions related to his photography. All of Stock’s work will be available for sale until March 18. The show is free to attend and is from 6-10 P.M. Frames USA & Art Gallery is located at 6822 Southwest 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155. Call us at 305-666-3355 or visit our website www.framesusamiami.com.

To RSVP to this event and receive a free gift, visit mattstock.eventbrite.com