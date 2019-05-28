Frames USA & Art Gallery Will Host a Networking Happy Hour & Book Signing

Frames USA & Art Gallery will be hosting a Networking Happy Hour and Book Signing on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 6 pm from 8:30 pm. Since the success of two previous happy hours in their twenty-six year establishment, Frames USA is giving it another go. This time, strawberry daiquiris are the drink of choice and networkers will get to make connections that can last a lifetime. Networkers are encouraged to bring business cards to meet with other fellow business professionals.

Also happening at the event, local author Aaron Guerrero will be signing copies of his new book titled, “How to Eat Healthy Around Unhealthy People on Planet Earth.” The aim of the book is to assist those struggling to achieve their health goals in a realistic and positive manner. Attendees can buy copies of his book and meet the author. Frames USA will also be showcasing the colorful art of Miguel Ulloa. The Dominican Republic artist has had solo exhibitions in Panama, Puerto Rico, Madrid and New York. Various works of his are in national and international museums and galleries. His original art ranges from $150 to $800 dollars. Sizes are from 20 x 24 to 40 x 60.

Frames USA & Art Gallery is a local custom picture frame shop and art gallery located on Bird Road. They are open seven days a week. Their website is framesusamiami.com. For more information about this event, please call Frames USA & Art Gallery at (305) 666-3355.