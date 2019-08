FREE Back-to-School Dental Exam & Cleanings for Children*

Who’s Invited:

Any child between 3 and 13 years

What’s Included:

Teeth cleaning and exam by a licensed dental hygienist

X-rays, if needed

When:

Monday, August 12, 2019

8:00am to 5:00pm

Where:

South Gables Dental

4950 S Le Jeune Rd, Suite C

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Free parking!

How To Schedule:

Call 305-665-1263

*Limited availability