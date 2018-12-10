Free UM Women’s Basketball tickets

In addition to the free men’s basketball game tickets, Coral Gables residents can receive up to four free tickets for upcoming UM Women’s Basketball games.

Residents must show proof of residency and pick up the tickets in person on a first-come, first-served basis at the War Memorial Youth Center, 405 University Dr. The Youth center is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. There is a maximum of four tickets per household.

The following is a list of available games:

Friday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m., vs. Florida A&M. Tickets are available starting Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 a.m.;

Sunday, Jan. 20, 2:30 p.m., vs. North Carolina. Tickets are available starting Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 a.m.;

Sunday, Feb. 3, 1 p.m., vs. Virginia. Tickets are available starting Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 a.m., and

Sunday, Feb. 24, noon, vs. Florida State. Tickets are available starting Monday, Feb. 4, at 8 a.m.