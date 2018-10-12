( FREE ) Women’s Mini Health Day

October 17, 2018—9 am to 12:30 pm

1001 Ponce de Leon BLVD, Coral Gables

Women live longer and therefore long-term care issues affects them more often. They tend to have lower income than men which puts them at greater need for financial resources.

WOMEN’S HEALTH MATTER

Jackeline Miodownik-Aisenberg, M.D. – Women’s Heart and Blood Pressure

Mireya Kilmon, RN – Diabetes Types I and II

Simone De Oliveira, Nutritionist – Nutrition During Menopause

Women experience unique health care challenges. Heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death for women. Thirty-eight percent of women suffer from one or more chronic diseases, compared to 30 percent of men and most of them go untreated.

ASSISTED LIVING by The Residences of United Home Care

We need to be proactive and plan how we want to live in retirement.

Blood pressure and Glucose Testing

RSVP: mayradominguezcgwc@gmail.com Refreshments and light Lunch will be served