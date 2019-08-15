Friends of Gables High Really Made a Splash in its Inaugural Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In its first year, Friends of Gables High has been busy collaborating with Gables High administration, the Dade County School Board, City of Coral Gables officials, the PTSA, alumni, and members of the community alike . The organization’s mission is to restore Gables High to its historic status as a top – rated high school in the country, advocate for healthy renovations to the campus, raise funds to enhance learning tools and key programs at the school, and establish an endowment of $5 million that will benefit the school in perpetuity.

A General Obligation Bond provided the initial $11.2 million to fund renovations at Gables High, and, in September of 2018, the School Board approved an additional $15 million. This brings the final investment in Gables High renovations to over $26 million ! Initial improvements such as painting have already been completed.

Friends of Gables High raised over $65,000 in its inaugural year and has advocated for and achieved additional enhancements to the Gables High renovation plan. In celebration of a successful fist year, Charter Chairman June Thomson Morris and her husband Allen Morris opened their beautiful home in March for a reception for members and guests. As part of a “kickoff splash” at the reception, donors awarded $10,000 in grants to programs in immediate need at the school. Members and guests had a wonderful time connecting and sharing ideas for the year ahead. Darrell Payne was elected as chairman for the 2019-2020 year.

The school is well on its way to becoming a top school once again — both in academics and appearance, and Friends of Gables High look s forward to continuing to collaborate on future improvements. Your donation makes a huge impact! To join Friends of Gables High , please visit our website or join us at our next social event on September 12 , 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Red Koi on Miracle Mile . Members, alumni, residents, friends–a ll are welcome!

Brett Gillis, is the Treasurer for Friends of Gables High