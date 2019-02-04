Gables-based Area Stage Company announces new board of directors

Area Stage Company and Theatre Conservatory (ASC), an award-winning nonprofit professional theater organization, has announced that its board of directors will be led by newly elected Gustavo Membiela as chair and Sara Poses as vice chair.

Additional new appointments include: Ligia del Pino, secretary; Vanessa Hyden, Parent Committee; Mona E. Markus, Moving Committee; Jill Martin, Fundraising Committee, and Howard Pita, board officer.

“I’m very pleased to be continuing my support of Area Stage Company in my new role as chairman of the board,” Membiela said.

“I believe in the important work this organization is doing as it strives to provide talented local youth with scholarship opportunities, theater accessibility, and a home away from home.”

Membiela, a litigation partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Miami office, is one of three co-chairs of the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Program which is charged with the identification, professional development, retention, and promotion of high-potential women and diverse lawyers. In addition, he handles a wide variety of commercial matters, focusing on cross-border disputes, transnational arbitrations, and class action litigation.

Membiela also serves on the board of Amigos for Kids, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

ASC now houses a professional theater company, a professional-level conservatory for young, aspiring performers, and a theater program for people with developmental disabilities.

The theater company is currently working with 130 actors with developmental disabilities who participate in the organization’s Inclusion Theatre Project (ITP). ITP sends specialized coaches to schools for students with disabilities, presents unified stage performances that are open to the public, and promotes understanding and appreciation of the artistic abilities of individuals with special needs.

“Area Stage Company’s development throughout the years is beyond words,” said executive director Maria Banda-Rodaz. “We are so grateful for the assistance our board provides. Without their help, and the community’s generous contributions, we would not be able to share the transformative force of theater with the children, young adults, and individuals with developmental disabilities who benefit from our program.”

Upcoming mainstage and conservatory performances include Disney’s The Little Mermaid, American Idiot based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, The Wizard of Oz, and Summer and Smoke. For more information on dates, tickets and audition opportunities visit www.areastagecompany.com.