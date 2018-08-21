Coral Gables’ Newest Luxury Multifamily Community Opens ― Gables Columbus Center

The 19-story, 200-apartment home community to capitalize on demand for service-centric upscale living in downtown Coral Gables

Debuting a highly-curated living experience for the most sophisticated renter, Coral Gables’ newest luxury apartment community has opened – Gables Columbus Center. Showcasing the most elegant interpretation of Downtown Coral Gables living, the 200-apartment home community is the latest vision to be delivered in Miami by Gables Residential, an award-winning, national real estate company and privately held REIT leading the way within the multifamily sector across the U.S.

Situated in the epicenter of “The City Beautiful,” at 60 Minorca Avenue, Gables Columbus Center introduces a stylish community that parallels the tony standards and design quality of the most lavish condominium building, rich with amenities for everyday living. Its 19-story façade soars above Coral Gables’ iconic treetops and city vistas, offering a metropolitan address with heightened interest due to its service-centric focus, contemporary interiors, diverse offerings and convenient city locale that promotes walkability to Miracle Mile

Gables Residential brings their new lavish community to the thriving South Florida multifamily market following the delivery and success of its nearby, multi-phase apartment community, Gables Ponce. The company continues to captivate an audience of cosmopolitan renters who covet its approach to defining stylish environments that are a departure from convention.

“We are excited to bring to life a residential enclave in the heart of the city that provides a service-driven environment amidst a lavish rental lifestyle in the heart of Coral Gables,” said Micah Conn, Development Director for Gables Residential. “With amenities that rival the finest condo living communities, with the unique attributes of walkability and convenience as cornerstones, our residents will enjoy a truly immersive living experience, highlighted by first-class customer service.”

Gables Columbus Center presents a plethora of indoor and outdoor amenities that appeal to the many lifestyle needs of its residents. Those desiring to savor moments of leisure can lounge by a mid-level resort-style pool on a sprawling deck with awe-inspiring views and an outdoor fireplace. Just inside, a well-appointed Club Room is designed to evoke an ultra-luxe appeal. The space is equipped with a plush living area, large-screen TV, shuffleboard and pool table, telescope for city gazing and an indoor entertainer’s kitchen with an adjoining full dining room that doubles as a conference room.

Understanding the importance of wellness, the fitness center, dubbed The Body Shop, is infused with natural light and offers state-of-the-art workout equipment including peloton bikes, meant to sculpt and promote a healthier self, while virtual reality classes, from aerobics to yoga, are at a button’s touch. For the professional, a business center is equipped with the latest technology, while a 24-hour concierge, automated package room and electric vehicle charging stations add to the ease of on-demand services. Penthouse residents also enjoy exclusive access to a rooftop Sky Lounge and daily perks, like fresh coffee and newspaper service, ideal for those seeking to relish in a luxury environment.

Gables Columbus Center offers a diverse selection of flow-through floor plans, with studios, one-, two- and three-bedrooms, ranging from approximately 700 to more than 1,500 square feet, as well as penthouses that span 865 to 1,552 square feet. Each apartment home is designed with the resident in mind, highlighting panoramic views of Miami. Stylish appointments spare no detail, showcasing modern finishes and fixtures, quartz countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, porcelain tile throughout, as well as custom shelving and closet systems that promote clutter-free living.

Designed by Behar Font & Partners with architectural character synonymous with Coral Gables, Gables Columbus Center’s Spanish-style edifice seamlessly juxtaposes its contemporary interiors. This distinction captures a multi-sensory ambience sought by the modern-day renter and defines the project as the epitome of exceptional apartment living from all facets.

Just steps away from the famed Miracle Mile, recently transformed by a multi-million streetscape renovation, options are abound for dining, shopping, perusing art and attending cultural attractions – all meant to provide residents with destination happenings and conveniences right at their doorstep. From work to play, Coral Gables also serves as a bustling business hub for local and international enterprises, including 20 consulates and 140 multinational corporations. Supporting an urban lifestyle, Gables Columbus Center is within minutes of city-living essentials, like “Class A” office buildings, schools, prime transportation including bus and Metrorail systems, museums and landscaped parks.

Apartment homes are available for rent starting from $2,306 per month. For information about Gables Columbus Center, visit the on-site leasing center Monday 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 9 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. To contact a leasing representative call 833-897-2752 or visit the website, gablescolumbuscenter.com.